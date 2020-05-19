The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 2,259, the national coronavirus task force said on Tuesday. The latest confirmed cases are 24. 874 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

The fatalities are 112 and a total of 612 patients have recovered from the virus.



The number of health workers with coronavirus infection is 244. There are also 113 children among those infected.



299 of the patients in Bulgaria are hospitalized including 36 in intensive care units.