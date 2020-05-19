Only seven hospitals in Sofia are to treat patients with COVID-19, the national coronavirus task force announced on Tuesday. The decision was made jointly with the directors of the biggest health care institutions and the Regional Health Inspectorate.

The purpose is all the hospitals to work in a relatively regular rhythm, Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev explained.

24 more people in Bulgaria tested positive for coronavirus

People infected with coronavirus will be admitted to the Military Medical Academy, “Pirogov”, Aleksandrovska University Hospital, Second City Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, “St. Anna” University Hospital and University Hospital for Pulmonary Diseases "St. Sofia".

All the rest big health care centers will be able to admit patients with coronavirus if necessary.