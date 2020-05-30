There are 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 2,499, the national coronavirus taskforce said on Saturday. 1,353 people hve been tested for coronavirus since yesterday. Four people diagnosed with coronavirus infection were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

There are 48 newly recovered patients and their total number has reached 1,064. Three people died in the last 24 hours: two women, aged 64 and 78 and a man in Sofia, aged 84.



