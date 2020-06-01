Six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, Dr Angel Kunchev, told a regular news briefing on Monday morning. The total has thus reached 2,519, of which 1,289 are active cases.

Three of the newly infected patients have been hospitalized. None of the new cases is a child or a medical worker. A total of 1,090 COVID-19 patients have recovered.



Not a single new coronavirus fatality is reported, and the death toll thus remains 140. RI/LG