During the past 24 hours, 19 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Among the newly infected are a 14-year-old child and a pregnant woman, as well as a nurse. The total number of persons diagnosed with coronavirus has reached 2,538. The increase for the last 24 hours is 0.8%.

1,271 patients are under medical supervision. 259 of those infected are medical professionals or 10% of all cases.

1,220 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. More than 60,000 samples have been taken so far in the country. Their number will increase, because when the epidemic subsides, all clusters of the coronavirus must be detected at an early stage, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev from the National Operations Headquarters.

33 patients have been discharged. The ratio of cured and newly infected persons is 44%.

There have been 4 new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 144. The average age of fatal cases is 68 years.