A new COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed in a hospital in Bulgaria’s town of Sliven. One of its units was closed as seven of the medics working there tested positive for coronavirus.

The newly confirmed infections in the country since yesterday are 22 bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,560, the national coronavirus taskforce said on Wednesday.

73 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. Two more infected patients have passed away – a 71-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

A total of 132 people are treated in hospitals across the country, nine of them – in intensive care units.