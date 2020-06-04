25 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours. 116 more patients have recovered, the national coronavirus task force said on Thursday.

There are two doctors and one child among the newly infected.

One more fatality (a 69-year-old man in Blagoevgrad) was reported, bringing the total death toll to 147.

The total number of infected people in the country has reached 2,585.

The hospitalized patients are 147, including 8 in intensive care units.