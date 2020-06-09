On June 11, Thursday, at 11:00 in the Great Hall of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in Sofia people will say farewell to Academician Stefan Vodenicharov, who passed away on June 9, at the age of 75.

Over the years, Stefan Vodenicharov was President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Minister of Education and Science, Director of the Institute of Metallurgy, Equipment and Technologies and Chairman of the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.