About 60 out of 350 employees of a factory in Bulgaria’s town of Smolyan have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 750 people work in the company and all of them will be tested, local authorities said.

Several processing lines in the factory have been stopped. The building is already disinfected. Workers’ transportation with the factory’s busses is suspended, d-r Mimi Kubateva, director of the Regional Health Inspectorate informed.