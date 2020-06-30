Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a meeting with Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and the National coronavirus task force on Tuesday. They discussed the current situation with COVID-19 in the country as well as strengthening the capacity of hospitals with intensive care units and beds.

Borissov ordered Minister Ananiev to hold additional talks with the National Health Insurance Fund and the Bulgarian Medical Union on the payment of PCR tests and the COVID-19 clinical pathway.

"Stock up on clothes, masks, glasses. Everything must be more than enough,” the Prime Minister said.