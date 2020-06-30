The 14-day quarantine for all people who enter Bulgaria from North Macedonia will remain valid after July 1. That was announced by the national health inspector Angel Kunchev on Tuesday.

“We hoped that as of July 1 there would be a common solution for whole Europe but unfortunately there were very big differences in the opinions of the EU countries. It is certain that those coming from the most coronavirus-affected countries - the United States, Russia, Brazil and India, will not be admitted to the EU”, Kunchev added.