165 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The PCR tests performed are 2896, data from the National Information System shows.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the coutry has reached 5154. 2200 of them are active. 2722 patients have recovered, 46 - in the past 24 hours.

446 infected people are hospitalized. 32 of them are in intensive care units.