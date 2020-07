161 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 3155 PCR tests were performed for the past 24 hours, data from the National Information System shows.

2802 patients recovered, 80 of them in the past 24 hours.

443 infected people are in hospitals across the country, 31 - in intensive care units.

There are no newly registered fatalities. The total number of the deceased has reached 232.