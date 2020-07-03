The price of the clinical pathway for COVID-19 treatment in Bulgaria will be increased to BGN 1200 from August. That was agreed at a meeting between Bulgarian Medical Union and National Health Insurance Fund on Friday.

The sum will cover PCR tests that should be performed to patients before their admission to a hospital.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met coronavirus task force and the ministers of health, finance and economy. They decided to strengthen the capacity of hospitals across the country.