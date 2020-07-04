182 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. Seven more patients have passed away, bringing the total number of fatalities to 239.

There were made 2538 PCR tests.

A negative record has been registered in Sofia as well. There are 69 newly confirmed cases in the capital city.

90 infected people recovered for the past 24 hours, data from the National Information System shows.

The number of medical staff with proven coronavirus infection in Bulgaria has reached 445.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals are 450, as 29 of them are in intensive care units.