180 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, data from the national information portal shows. A total of 2,591 PCR tests were performed.

2,538 of all 5,677 coronavirus cases are active. 463 patients are admitted to hospitals, 29 of them - in intensive care units. The number those who have already recovered from the infection is 2,898.

There are 241 fatalities in Bulgaria so as two of them are registeres in the past 24 hours.