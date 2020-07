A total of 63 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, data from National information system shows. 923 PCR have been performed.

Currently there are 5 740 COVID-19 cases in the country. 2 579 of them are active. 2 915 patients have recovered.

There are five more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In hospitals are admitted 458 infected people. 28 of them are in intensive care units.