A Bulgarian team is very close to finding a medicine for coronavirus treatment. That was announced by the Health minister Kiril Ananiev at a press conference on Monday.

Clinical tests of the medicine, called Ivermectin, have started in May, Bogdan Kirilov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Drug Agency said. A total of 30 patients participate in the trials. They are performed in 9 hospitals across the country. Additional information will be announced at the end of July or the beginning of August when the first results and their analyses are expected to be ready.

Kirilov added that medical specialists hope that more hospitals and patients will agree to join the clinical tests.