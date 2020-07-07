174 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 2775 PCR tests have been performed.

A record high numer of infected people has been registered in Sofia - 86.

The total number of infected people in the country since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 5914. The active cases are 2664. 470 patients are in hospitals, 29 of them - in intensive care units.

85 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of the cured to 3,000.

Four more patients passed away so that the death toll reached 250.