If the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceeds 200, the authorities will readopt some of the anti-epidemic measures. That was announced by the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Tuesday.

“We must keep distance and be disciplined. The masks at public places are also obligatory,” Ananiev underlined.

He commented on the record number of new coronavirus cases registered in Sofia in the last 24 hours – 86

"It is not such a big increase as many people live in the capital. Compared to other big cities, it is not a peak, although it worries me," Ananiev added.