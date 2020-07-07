That was announced by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev
There will be a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all people who arrive in Bulgaria from Great Britain, Sweden and Portugal. That was announced by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.
Negotiations with third countries are underway. That is why no order has been issued yet.
Mandatory isolation remains for Bulgarian citizens who return from Great Britain.
"Our most important task is to preserve the health of all Bulgarians," said the minister.