Bulgaria confirmed highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of epidemic. 188 infected people have been registered in the last 24 hours. 3467 PCR tests have been performed, data from the National Information Portal shows.

The total number of infected people in the country has reached 6102. 2,811 cases are still active.

37 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 483 patients in hospitals as 32 are in intensive care units.

4 people passed away during the past day bringing the total number of deaths to 254.