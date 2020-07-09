After a sharp rise in the number of confirmed daily cases, Bulgaria’s government and the National coronavirus task force decided to bring back some of the measures against the spread of COVID-19. That was announced at a press conference in the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

As of July 10, visits to indoor discos, piano bars, nightclubs and night bars are banned. People are allowed to the open-air parts of such places but the staff could fill up to 50% of the capacity.

No spectators will be allowed both at indoor and autdoor sports events - group and individual.

No more than 30 people are allowed at indoor or outdoor family celebrations such as weddings and proms, the Health Minister's order says.

Bulgaria’s district governors will have the task of monitoring the capacity of the hospitals, introduce additional measures according to the local COVID-19 situation.