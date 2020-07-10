All travelers who enter Greece must have a negative COVID-19 test performed up to 72 hours before crossing the border. The new measure comes into force from July 14.

All tourists must fill in a Passenger Locator Form and get QR code as well.

Currently, holidaymakers crossing the Bulgarian-Greek border at the Kulata-Promachonas checkpoint are being tested but it is not mandatory. Up to 3000 PCR tests are performed every day. It means that if the number of travellers on a given day is below 3000, all will be tested. If the number is higher, only some travellers would undergo tests, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry explained Thursday.

On Friday Greek authorities announced that 29 Bulgarian and Romanian tourists have tested positive yesterday. Earlier this week Greece closed its borders for Serbians because of the spike of coronavirus cases in the country.