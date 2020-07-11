292 are the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 4 540 PCR tests have been performed, data from the National Information System shows.

79 have recovered in the last 24 hours. Five more fatalies have been registered.

The active cases in the country are 3 389. 516 patients are hospitalized, 32 of them - in intensive care units.

The number of the infected medics has reached 504. 14 of the cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.