The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria has been extended until July 31. The decision was made at the Council of Ministers' meeting on Wednesday.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as of July 9, 12,017,118 patients with COVID-19 have been registered worldwide. A total of 549,276 infected people passed away.

13.05% of all cases in the world have been confirmed in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom, data shows.

Untill now 7645 infections and 283 fatalities have been registered in Bulgaria.