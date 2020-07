232 are the new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 5,393 PCR tests have been performed.

Thus, the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic is 7,877. 3,747 are the active cases at the moment. Patients in hospital are 575, 28 of them – in intensive care units.

Six more infected have passed away in the past 24 hours and 178 people have recovered.