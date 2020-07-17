267 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, out of a record number of PCR tests performed – 6,526, or 4.09% of all tests, indicate data of the single information portal. This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the country up to 8,144.

The tests reached a record number because of Greece’s requirement for negative PCR tests for tourists entering the country. This led to long queues in front of laboratories in past days.

86 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, and 4 have died. 582 people with coronavirus are in hospital, 28 in ICU.