Bulgaria celebrates today 183 years since the birth of the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski. The center of events is his hometown of Karlovo.

A liturgy was served in the church of St. Nicholas and wreaths and flowers were laid at the grave of Levski's mother, Gina Kuncheva. The "Vasil Levski" National Museum will present the awards to the participants in the international student competition on the topic of "Vasil Levski - dialogues in time, dialogues with time". In the evening, the flag of the Karlovo Revolutionary Committee will be displayed with military honors, after which solemn military ceremony and fireworks follow. National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva will greet the representative companies of the 61st Stryama Mechanized Brigade.

In the town of Levski, in addition to the birth of the Apostle, people also celebrate 75 years since the settlement was declared a town. The culmination of the celebrations there is the ceremonial fireworks display with the participation of cadets from the Vasil Levski National Military University, with honorary guest - the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev.