“Bulgaria is to receive almost 29 billion euro of European funding over the next 7 years,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced in a video comment on Facebook on the deal reached by the EU leaders in Brussels

“Bulgaria is getting 1 billion more for the new budget period. We are one of the few countries which will receive more money from the new budget. And this, bearing in mind the fact that the sum total of the new 7-year financial framework is down by 62 billion. For the first time Bulgaria will have 200 million leva for the poorest regions,” Boyko Borissov said.