"I am making great efforts to bring together the positions of my friends from the North, the South and Central and Eastern Europe. I say this from the position of a country that is in the top three of the most financially disciplined countries." This was stated by Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Brussels, where negotiations between EU heads of state and government leaders on the new European budget are taking place for the fourth day.

Borissov pointed out that Bulgaria is among the countries with the lowest foreign debt, stable fiscal reserve and before the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic our country had an economic growth for many years.

He expressed disappointment that the medical part of the pandemic and measures to overcome it were not commented on. The Bulgarian Prime Minister insisted on the need to introduce a single medical protocol not only for the EU countries, but also for the whole of Europe.

