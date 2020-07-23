The National Revenue Agency is to take full control over the gambling sector, the amendments to the Gambling Act adopted by the Bulgarian MPs at second reading read.

330 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours

The ruling coalition abandoned the idea to make the State Gambling Commission a collective body directly subordinate to the government and decided that the control of the gambling sector will be in the hands of the National Revenue Agency. The initial capital for a new casino or gambling hall license is increased after the amendments.

However, the license fee has not been increased. The MPs also rejected the proposal which envisaged that casinos are situated only in five-star hotels, national resorts and border areas.