After 3612 PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, 134 newly infected people were identified, according to data of the Unified Information Portal.

The biggest number of positive samples is in Dobrich - 32, followed by Plovdiv - 21 and Sofia - 17. Three people passed away and so far the number of victims of the disease has reached 445.

96 recovered in the past day and 848 patients remain in hospital. Out of them 55 are in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the number of tests performed has exceeded 300,000.