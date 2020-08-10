The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria after 1275 PCR tests for the past 24 hours are 53, or 4.16%. This is shown by data from the Unified Information Portal.

The biggest number of new cases is in Plovdiv - 14, followed by Sofia - 8, Pazardzhik - 7, and Dobrich - 7. In the past 24 hours, two patients with coronavirus passed away. 5,177 cases are still active. 54 people recovered and the same number of patients remain in intensive care units, while a total of 849 people are in hospital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 304,811 PCR tests have been performed in the country and 13,396 of them, or 4.39%, have been positive.