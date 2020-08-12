210 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 5,388 PCR tests have been performed, data from the National Information System shows.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 13,722. 5,097 of the cases are still active. 861 patients are in hospitals, 64 of them - in intensive care units.

8,154 are the cured patients as 174 of them have recovered in the last 24 hours.

In the same period of time 12 more infected people died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 471.