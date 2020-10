A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!)

A post shared by Katharine McPhee Foster (@katharinefoster) on Jun 28, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT