“A considerable part of the measures in the budget for 2021 – the increase in the minimum salary and minimum pension, are part of the government program and cannot be linked to the pre-election year,” said Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

As to the anti-epidemic measures they are necessary, Minister Sacheva said, and explained that the additional 50 Leva a month is being given to pensioners so that they can live through the winter season. Denitsa Sacheva went on to say that the salaries of personal assistants will go up. Around 80,000 people are expected to benefit from this service.