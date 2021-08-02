Десетки все още са в неизвестност

302 достигна броят на жертвите от наводненията в Централен Китай миналия месец, предаде Франс прес. Десетки все още са в неизвестност. 

За няколко дни в провинция Хънан паднаха валежи колкото за цяла година и причиниха опустошителни наводнения, припомня агенцията. 
Източник: БНР