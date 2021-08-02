gettyimages
Десетки все още са в неизвестност
302 достигна броят на жертвите от наводненията в Централен Китай миналия месец, предаде Франс прес. Десетки все още са в неизвестност.
WATCH | China's dams and reservoirs meant to prevent floods, have become the reason for the same. Why do China's dams spell doom?— NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) August 2, 2021
Watch the full report here: https://t.co/9zDy3f1m1j#ChinaFloods #China pic.twitter.com/8aD87ZDEiD
За няколко дни в провинция Хънан паднаха валежи колкото за цяла година и причиниха опустошителни наводнения, припомня агенцията.
More extraordinary scenes from the floods in central China. #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/IyvQyDBm4I— Wasim Bariوسیم باری (@wasim_dr) July 25, 2021
Floods in #Zhengzhou, #China #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/OhuJ0lGv3C— Sanjay Desai 🇮🇳 (News18 Gujarati) (@sanjay_news18) July 31, 2021
The death toll from torrential rains and floods in the central Chinese province of Henan has sharply jumped to 302, local officials said on Monday, adding that at least 50 more are missing#ChinaFloods— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 2, 2021
(@spatranobis reports)https://t.co/kbncODP676
Henan, China torrential rains. The Chinese Red Cross has mobilized 78 Emergency Response Teams from across the country. They have rescued and evacuated over 30,000 people so far. #Henan #flood @IFRCAsiaPacific @OCHAAsiaPac #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/7ZVi1UjvJV— Robert Laprade (@robertolaprade) July 29, 2021
China's Henan province reels after deadly flooding #ChinaFloods #Chinaflooding pic.twitter.com/eN77PElopl— prideof Gujjar (@GujjarPrideof) July 27, 2021