A total of 882 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

15 more infected people died on Thursday. 228 were those who recovered.

1,264 patients remain in hospitals across the country. 106 people are now in intensive care wards.

A total of 11,841 vaccines were administered yesterday. Currently there are 1,063,195 people in Bulgaria who are fully vaccinated.