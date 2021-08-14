The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 432,339, after 22,979 tests identified 1,047 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 4.56 per cent.



Sofia City Region has the highest number of new cases, 211, followed by Plovdiv Region with 151 cases and Burgas Region with 101 cases.



The active cases are 14,088. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,404, including 124 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,546, with 8 new cases reported Friday.



Another 164 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours. Eleven fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,332.



With 10,481 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,149,134 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus jab so far. The fully vaccinated persons number 1,069,658.