The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 432,962, after 13,761 tests identified 623

new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at 4.5 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 158 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 84 cases and Plovdiv Region with 63.



The active cases are 14,465. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,490, including 131 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,552.



Another 59 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 399,978.



Seven fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,339.



With 3,504 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,152,638 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 1,071,839 who are fully vaccinated.