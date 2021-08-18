The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 435,940 after 21,906 tests identified 1,405 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.4 per cent.



The active cases are 16,983. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,832, including 160 in intensive care.



Another 160 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Tuesday. Nineteen fatalities were reported.



A total of 12,219 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the total to 2,176,168.