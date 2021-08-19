Bulgarian healthcare workers confirmed 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday, August 18 after performing 20,072 tests. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic grew to 437,327. The test positivity rate on Wednesday was 6.91 per cent.



There are 18,119 active cases. Hospitalized patients number 2,001, including 174 in intensive care.



A total of 235 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in 24 hours, bringing the aggregate number of recoveries to 400,797. Sixteen fatalities were reported for the day, and the death toll now stands at 18,411.



After 12,807 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, the total number of shots given so far is 2,188,957. A total of 1,094,904 persons have received two doses each.