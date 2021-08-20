The Health Minister has ordered all heads of administration to introduce a flexible start of the workday between 7:30 and 10 a.m. as of Friday, the Health Ministry said. At least 50 per cent of the staff must work from home where possible, BTA reported



This is expected to reduce commuter numbers in urban and intercity transport and to ensure compliance with, and effective control of, anti-epidemic measures.



An earlier restriction to 50 per cent capacity at certain sites and events may be waived if 100 per cent of the staff are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 or have had a negative PCR test result in the 72 hours prior to entering the site or the start of the event. In that case, the staff members are required to produce proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative COVID-19 test.



This applies to events including congresses and conferences; festivals, cinemas, theatres, circus performances, stage performances, museums, galleries and libraries; public sporting events; fitness centres, gyms and sports clubs, swimming pools and spa centres; centres providing organized group services to children; food and entertainment outlets.