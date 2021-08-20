The Employment Agency has reported record low registered unemployment of 4.96 per cent as at August 19, Deputy Prime Minister and Labour and Social Policy Minister Galab Donev said at Parliament's Question Time on Friday.



He was answering a question about the effectiveness of the redesigned 60/40 job retention scheme, which also helped cut the jobless rate, BTA reported.





He recalled that 1,498 million leva had been paid out under the scheme. More than 13,000 employers have been supported and 311,000 employees have kept their jobs.