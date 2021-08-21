1,368 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 22,979 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 5.11% of the tests have returned positive result, BNR reported.

2,313 people are being treated in hospital, 193 of them in intensive care units. 21 people have died and 410 patients have been discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-271, followed by Plovdiv district-186, Burgas district-125 and Varna district-103.

11,774 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 2,212,854.

A total of 1,109,399 people have been fully vaccinated.