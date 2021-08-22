The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 440,911, after 15,164 tests identified 845 new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.6 per cent, BTA reported.



Sofia City tops the list of new cases with 160 positive tests, followed by Burgas with 128 and Plovdiv with 92.



The active cases are 20,848. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,410, including 197 in intensive care.



Another 140 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 401,596. Eight fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,467.



With 3,710 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,216,558 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,111,648 people are fully vaccinated.