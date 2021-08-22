Photo: EPA/BGNES
Measures have also been taken to prevent possible spreading of the fire towards settlements
The fire in the area of Yugovo and Narechenski Bani in the Rhodopes continues raging. The fire keeps burning in places that are difficult to access and high in the mountains, but they are far from settlements, BNR reported.
Measures have also been taken to prevent possible spreading of the fire towards settlements. Firefighters, forestry and military personnel, as well as volunteers have been working to put the fire out.
Източник: BNR