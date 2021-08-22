Nine Bulgarians who were evacuated on an international flight from Kabul to the Qatari capital of Doha earlier this week have returned to Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. It thanked the international partners and allies for the Bulgarians' successful return home.



The Foreign Ministry said the evacuation involved the Bulgarian embassies in Doha and Islamabad and thanked the Qatari and Pakistani authorities for their cooperation as the first safe country after the Bulgarians were taken out of Afghanistan.



The Foreign Ministry recalled that five Bulgarian evacuees from Afghanistan returned on Saturday with the help of the Romanian authorities and the Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest.