The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 726,794, after 36,702 tests identified 2,001 new infections on Monday, some 80 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.45 per cent.



The city of Sofia tops the list of new cases with 466 positive tests, followed by the regions of Plovdiv (South Bulgaria) with 235 cases and Varna (on the Black Sea) with 115 cases.



The active cases are 95,827. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,452, including 506 in intensive care. Of the 630 hospital admissions, close to 87 per cent were not vaccinated.



Another 2,025 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 600,728.



A total of 157 fatalities were reported (Over 94 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 30,239.



With 15,025 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,602,682 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,887,872 people are fully vaccinated, and 226,043 have received a booster jab.